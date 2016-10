The General Electric logo is seen in a Sears store in Schaumburg, Illinois, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Idle oil equipment is seen in a Baker Hughes yard in Williston, North Dakota April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site in Belfort, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

General Electric Co (GE.N), banking on a recovery in oil prices, said on Monday it would merge its oil and gas business with No. 3 oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N).

GE will own 62.5 percent of the new company, which will have combined revenue of $32 billion, while Baker Hughes shareholders will own 37.5 percent.

Baker Hughes shareholders will get a special one-time cash dividend of $17.50 per share after the deal closes.

