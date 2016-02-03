FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Commission extends Halliburton-Baker Hughes deal review
February 3, 2016 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

European Commission extends Halliburton-Baker Hughes deal review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Various Halliburton equipment being stored at the equipment yard in Alvarado, Texas June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

(Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc BHI.N said the European Commission had extended the review of its merger with Halliburton Co (HAL.N) by 20 working days.

Halliburton had said last month that it was yet to reach an agreement with U.S. and European regulators about the “adequacy” of proposed divestitures.

The two companies have so far disclosed plans to divest businesses with combined 2013 revenue of $5.2 billion.

The companies will provide the commission a “remedies package” in the “near future” to address the regulator’s concerns, Baker Hughes said in a filing on Wednesday.

“Halliburton remains focused on closing the transaction as early as possible in 2016,” Baker Hughes said.

The companies extended in December the deadline for the deal, which will create the second-largest oilfield services company after Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N), to April 30 from late November.

Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

