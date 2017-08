File photograph of Martin Craighead speaking during the CERAWEEK world petrochemical conference in Houston March 6, 2012.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Inc chairman and CEO Martin Craighead said on Monday oil prices were expected to remain depressed for an extended period.

Speaking at a conference in Dubai, he said that while global demand was expected to increase by one million barrels per day every year, "oil prices are expected to remain depressed for an extended period".