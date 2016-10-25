P&G's first-quarter sales beat estimates
Procter & Gamble Co , the maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its baby, feminine and home care products.
Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N) reported a bigger quarterly loss due to impairment charges.
Net loss attributable to Baker Hughes widened to $429 million, or $1 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $159 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company said it recorded after-tax charges of $365 million related to asset impairments, restructuring, litigation settlements and goodwill impairment.
Revenue fell 37.8 percent to $2.35 billion.
In May, Baker Hughes and Halliburton Co (HAL.N) scrapped their long-stalled deal - valued at about $35 billion when it was announced in 2014 - due to opposition from U.S. and European antitrust regulators.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BEIJING/ZURICH State-owned Chinese chemicals group ChemChina is ready to offer more concessions to win European Union antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticide and seed group Syngenta, a source with direct knowledge of the process said.
SAN FRANCISCO In the first real-world commercial use of autonomous trucking, some 45,000 cans of Budweiser beer arrived late last week to a warehouse after traveling over 120 highway miles in a self-driving truck with no driver at the wheel, executives from Uber [UBER.UL] and Anheuser-Busch said.