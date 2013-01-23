FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baker Hughes profit falls on lower N America drilling
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 23, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Baker Hughes profit falls on lower N America drilling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Baker Hughes Inc BHI.N, the world’s third-largest oilfield services provider, reported a 36 percent fall in quarterly profit as drilling decreased in North America, its biggest market.

The company’s big exposure to the pressure pumping market pulled down its margins during the quarter as the industry has been inundated by an influx of new equipment.

Pressure pumping equipment is used in fracking to extract oil and gas from shale rock formations.

“Results reflect the challenges faced by the industry as North American activity declined sharply towards the end of the year, and we continue to deal with unfavorable pricing conditions in the pressure pumping market,” Chief Executive Martin Craighead said in a statement.

The company plans to cut capital expenditure by 30 percent for 2013. Capital spending for 2012 was $2.87 billion.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States fell to its lowest in 10 months in the week ended January 18, while the gas-directed rig count is hovering just above the 13-1/2-year low of 413 posted 10 weeks ago, Baker Hughes data show.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Baker Hughes fell to $211 million, or 48 cents per share, for the quarter ended December 31, from $331 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue marginally fell to $5.22 billion, with nearly 50 percent coming from North America.

The company warned last month that fourth-quarter margins and revenue would be below its expectations.

Larger rival Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N) reported results on Friday that beat market expectations. The results were lifted by its strength outside the volatile North American market.

Houston-based Baker Hughes’s shares closed at $44.85 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

They have risen nearly 8 percent so far this year, while the Thomson Reuters United States Oil Related Services and Equipment Index .TRXFLDUSPOILS has been largely flat.

Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.