Indonesia's Bakrie Telecom to own 6 percent of peer Smartfren: filing
#Deals
December 18, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Bakrie Telecom to own 6 percent of peer Smartfren: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pre-paid "esia" phone card vouchers from Bakrie Telecom and "Flexi" from Telkom are lined up in a store in Jakarta October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Supri

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian telecommunications firm PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk (BTEL.JK) said it will gain a 6 percent stake in peer PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN.JK) as part of a network merger deal.

Bakrie Telecom will become a minority shareholder in Smartfren, it said in a stock exchange filing late on Wednesday in response to a query from the bourse.

In September, Bakrie Telecom and Smartfren said they were in talks over a potential merger of their network operations.

Nearly all Bakrie Telecom’s creditors approved the company’s proposed debt restructuring earlier this month.

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
