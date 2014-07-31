FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carillion says surprised by Balfour reaction to merger talks
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 31, 2014 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

Carillion says surprised by Balfour reaction to merger talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British construction company Carillion (CLLN.L) said it was surprised by Balfour Beatty’s (BALF.L) decision to quit merger talks and said it still believed in the strategic rationale of the deal.

The company said in a statement that it would think further about the talks after the initial work on the deal showed the potential to realize significant value for both sets of shareholders.

Balfour said earlier on Thursday it had ended the talks after Carillion insisted that Balfour cancel a planned sale of its U.S. engineering and design business Parsons Brinckerhoff and keep it within the merged company.

Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.