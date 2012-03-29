FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Balfour Beatty warns 12,000 jobs at risk: report
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 29, 2012 / 2:01 AM / 6 years ago

Balfour Beatty warns 12,000 jobs at risk: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker strolls past a Balfour Beatty sign at a construction site in central London April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest construction company Balfour Beatty (BALF.L) has warned all its 12,000 staff in the UK that their jobs are at risk, the construction industry magazine Building reported on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the London-based company, which developed the city’s Olympic Aquatics Centre, is cited as saying all 12,000 staff in the construction services division had been notified, but did not specify how many jobs would be at risk.

The company, which employs 50,00 people worldwide, is quoted as saying it was conducting a consultation process “to align the resources of Balfour Beatty’s Construction Services UK business to current and future market conditions”.

The threat of redundancies come amid a savage downturn in the construction industry that has seen builders wages drop dramatically since the onset of the financial crisis in 2007.

Balfour Beatty could not be reached for immediate comment.

Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Michael Perry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.