FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Balfour Beatty looks to sell Exeter airport stake: Sky News
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 28, 2013 / 11:01 PM / 4 years ago

Balfour Beatty looks to sell Exeter airport stake: Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men work on a construction site in Leicester, central England April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples

(Reuters) - British infrastructure company Balfour Beatty (BALF.L) has started looking for buyers for its 60 percent stake in Exeter International Airport, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The price of the stake sale, which is at an early stage, is still unclear, the report added.

The group warned last month that its 2013 profit would be significantly below its expectations, hit by worsening market conditions and poor operational performance at its UK construction arm.

The FTSE-250 company sold stakes in five private finance projects earlier this month, as its management team is speeding up a revamp of its asset portfolio, Sky News said on its website.

Balfour Beatty could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.