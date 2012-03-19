Bali militants had identified attack targets: agency

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Five suspected militants shot dead by police on the Indonesian island of Bali overnight had identified and surveyed targets they were planning to attack, the national counter terrorism agency said on Monday.

“They have several targets in several locations in Bali. They have surveyed the places,” Ansyaad Mbai, head of national counter-terrorism agency, told Reuters by telephone.

Mbai described the sites as “typical terrorist targets” but declined to give further details. The group to which the suspects belonged was linked to one that had conducted bank robberies and paramilitary training in other areas, he said.

In 2002, night-club bombings killed more than 200 people.