Balkans energy ministers agree to set up regional power market in 2016

SKOPJE (Reuters) - Western Balkan countries have agreed to set up a regional power market covering seven nations as they seek to meet rising demand, increase security of supply and lower prices.

The energy ministers of Albania, Bosnia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Serbia and Kosovo agreed on Friday to set up the market next year, along with EU member Croatia.

The agreement was announced by the Energy Community, an international body established between the European Union and aspiring EU members in southeastern Europe with the aim of establishing consistent energy laws across the continent.

The joint market will provide utilities and traders access to exchanges in all seven countries, which will also be able to share capacity and participate in the region’s Coordinated Auction Office (CAO) for capacity allocation, the Energy Community said in a statement.

The CAO, based in Montenegro’s capital Podgorica, is a central part of the plan to link the region’s isolated power markets, where demand is expected to soar in coming years as economies grow.

The energy ministers pledged to establish the joint power market by the time the Western Balkans Summit is held in Paris in August 2016, the Energy Community said.

Croatia, Serbia and Bulgaria are each due to set up day-ahead power exchanges by the end of this year, aimed at providing more price transparency in the Balkans and attracting traders to a potentially lucrative region.

The ministers also backed a list of projects that the European Commission will co-finance, the Energy Community added. They include a power interconnection between Albania and Macedonia and another linking Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia.

The Energy Community was established in 2006 under a treaty signed by the EU and several countries in southeastern Europe that aspire to join. It reports annually to the bloc on progress made on harmonizing energy legislation.