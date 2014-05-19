FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Over one million Bosnians affected by floods: foreign minister
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 19, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Over one million Bosnians affected by floods: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A damaged car lies in mud caused by floods in the village of Krupanj, west from Belgrade May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - More than a quarter of Bosnia’s 4 million people have been affected by the worst floods to hit the Balkans in over a century, Foreign Minister Zlatko Lagumdzija said on Monday.

He told a news conference that more than 100,000 houses and other buildings were no longer usable and that around 1 million people had been cut off from clean water supplies.

“The consequences of the flood are terrifying,” Lagumdzija said.

Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.