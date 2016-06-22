FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar fund Mayhoola buys French fashion brand Balmain
June 22, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Qatar fund Mayhoola buys French fashion brand Balmain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Qatari private investment company Mayhoola investment fund, owner of the Valentino brand, confirmed that it is set to acquire French luxury fashion label Balmain, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mayhoola gave no financial details, but sources told Reuters on Tuesday Mayhoola would pay more than 460 million euros ($522 million).

The deal marks the end of months of negotiations between the Qataris and Balmain investors, who include Sanofi co-founder Jean-Francois Dehecq and the family of former chief executive and controlling shareholder Alain Hivelin, who died in 2014.

reporting by Geert De Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
