Carlsberg says owns 96.77 percent of Baltika
August 21, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

Carlsberg says owns 96.77 percent of Baltika

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A bartender serves a glass of Carlsberg beer at a bar in Kuala Lumpur, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Loh

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Tuesday its ownership of Baltika Breweries in Russia has risen by about 12 percentage points to 96.77 percent, satisfying the conditions of its buyout offer that expired on August 9.

Carlsberg said in a statement. it would squeeze out remaining minority shareholders as soon as the administrative steps for the compulsory purchase are in place.

Carlsberg submitted the voluntary offer for the rest of Baltika, the leading beer brand in Russia, in May and said last month that Russia’s MICEX stock exchange approved the delisting of Baltika Breweries.

Reporting by John Acher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
