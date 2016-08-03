Baltimore man sentenced to 5 years for arson in Freddie Gray riot

(Reuters) - A Baltimore man was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for setting fire to a liquor store during rioting triggered by the death of black detainee Freddie Gray while in police custody.

Darius Stewart, 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marvin Garbis, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement. Stewart was also ordered to undergo three years of supervised release once his sentence is over and to pay restitution of $378,526.56.

Stewart had pleaded guilty to a charge of malicious destruction of property for setting fires inside the store on April 27, 2015. Two people were hurt, one seriously, the statement said.

Four other Baltimore men have pleaded guilty or been sentenced for charges arising from the rioting, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The unrest started after Gray died from a broken neck suffered while he was in police custody. Prosecutors failed to convict four officers who were tried for his death and last week dropped charges in the remaining cases.