FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Baltimore man sentenced to 5 years for arson in Freddie Gray riot
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 3, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

Baltimore man sentenced to 5 years for arson in Freddie Gray riot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Baltimore man was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for setting fire to a liquor store during rioting triggered by the death of black detainee Freddie Gray while in police custody.

Darius Stewart, 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marvin Garbis, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement. Stewart was also ordered to undergo three years of supervised release once his sentence is over and to pay restitution of $378,526.56.

Stewart had pleaded guilty to a charge of malicious destruction of property for setting fires inside the store on April 27, 2015. Two people were hurt, one seriously, the statement said.

Four other Baltimore men have pleaded guilty or been sentenced for charges arising from the rioting, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The unrest started after Gray died from a broken neck suffered while he was in police custody. Prosecutors failed to convict four officers who were tried for his death and last week dropped charges in the remaining cases.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.