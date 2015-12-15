Jury deadlocked in Baltimore police officer's trial

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - A Baltimore jury is deadlocked in the trial of police officer William Porter, charged in the death of black detainee Freddie Gray, Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams said on Tuesday.
Williams received a note from jurors and ordered them to keep deliberating. Porter, 26, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office over Gray’s death from a broken neck in April.
