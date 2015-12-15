FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jury deadlocked in Baltimore police officer's trial
#U.S.
December 15, 2015 / 8:49 PM / 2 years ago

Jury deadlocked in Baltimore police officer's trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Baltimore Police officer William Porter approaches the court House in Baltimore, Maryland, November 30, 2015. Porter is one of six Baltimore City police officer charged in connection with the death of Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Patrick Samansky/Pool -

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - A Baltimore jury is deadlocked in the trial of police officer William Porter, charged in the death of black detainee Freddie Gray, Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams said on Tuesday.

Williams received a note from jurors and ordered them to keep deliberating. Porter, 26, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office over Gray’s death from a broken neck in April.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
