Prosecution rests in Baltimore police officer's trial

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Maryland prosecutors on Tuesday rested their case against a Baltimore police officer charged in the death of a black man from an injury in police custody that triggered protests and rioting.

Defense lawyers for Officer William Porter will present their evidence and witnesses on Wednesday in the trial over the death of Freddie Gray in April.

Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams told jurors they were finished for the day. The prosecution rested after five days of testimony aimed at showing Porter failed to get Gray medical aid and secure him in a police van.

Williams also denied a defense motion that the case be dismissed.

Porter, 26, faces manslaughter and other charges. He is the first of six officers, three of them black, to face trial in Gray’s death.

The death of the 25-year-old man triggered rioting and arson in the largely black city and intensified a U.S. debate on the use of excessive force by police against minorities.

Gray was arrested after fleeing an officer and for possessing a knife. He was placed shackled and handcuffed in the van without being secured by a seat belt.

Thomas Hebert, a DNA analyst with the Baltimore Police Department, said under prosecution questioning on Tuesday that blood found on the van’s wall, seat and a seatbelt was Gray‘s.

Hebert was among four witnesses who testified about evidence collected from the transport van.

Another witness, Michael Lyman, a criminal justice professor and police trainer from Missouri’s Columbia College, said Gray should have been taken to the hospital when he asked for medical aid.

Prosecutors in Baltimore City Circuit Court contend that Porter ignored Gray’s pleas for medical aid and his failure to secure him with a seatbelt violated department protocol.

The defense has said Porter did not believe Gray, who had feigned illness when previously arrested, was seriously injured until end of the van ride at a police station.

Porter’s lawyers have said he would take the stand in his defense.

The judge has said the trial would run until Dec. 17 at the latest.

Besides involuntary manslaughter, Porter faces charges of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office.

Charges against the other officers accused in the case range from misconduct to second-degree murder.

The outcome of the trials could influence U.S. prosecutors in bringing similar charges in cases of alleged police brutality, according to legal experts.