#U.S.
April 27, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

Baltimore police shoot 13-year-old boy who was carrying fake gun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Baltimore police shot and wounded a 13-year-old boy who was carrying a realistic-looking replica handgun on Wednesday, the anniversary of a riot sparked by a black man’s death in police custody, a police official said.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis told reporters near the scene of the shooting that two officers spotted the teenager carrying what appeared to be a firearm, identified themselves and gave chase when he ran away.

Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of rioting in Baltimore following the death of unarmed black man Freddie Gray while in police custody.

“This is exactly what our community expects a police officer to do when they see someone with a firearm,” Davis said. “Why this young man chose to flee on foot when he was approached by two Baltimore police officers, I don’t know.”

Davis said the teen’s injuries were not life threatening.

Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
