FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltimore mayor says city prepared for any violence after Gray mistrial
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 16, 2015 / 10:18 PM / 2 years ago

Baltimore mayor says city prepared for any violence after Gray mistrial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The mayor of Baltimore said on Wednesday that law enforcement authorities were prepared to respond to any violent protests in the wake of the mistrial of the first of six police officers charged in the death of a black man while in custody.

A jury had deliberated for 16 hours on whether the officer, William Porter, was guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Freddie Gray’s death from injuries he suffered while riding in a police van. After the jury reported it was unable to reach a verdict, Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams issued his ruling.

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake made the statement at a press conference hours after the mistrial was declared. The city is hoping to avoid the arson and rioting that erupted after Gray’s death last April.

Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.