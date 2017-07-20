FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Payments firm Ingenico to buy rival Bambora for 1.5 billion euros
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Egypt's poorest risk death for promise of work in Libya
Egypt's poorest risk death for promise of work in Libya
Ford's 'golden noses' seek edge in slowing China car market
Ford's 'golden noses' seek edge in slowing China car market
July 20, 2017 / 6:01 AM / 44 minutes ago

Payments firm Ingenico to buy rival Bambora for 1.5 billion euros

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French payments specialist Ingenico is to buy rival Bambora from Nordic Capital for 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), the latest in a series of deals in the sector.

The acquisition of Stockholm-based Bambora, which had gross revenues of 202 million euros in 2016, would lift Ingenico's earnings and lead to synergies, Ingenico said in a statement on Thursday.

"Coupled with the investments made in our platforms and the development of new technological features, Bambora will enhance our customer-centric approach and will reinforce our online and in-store positioning through a perfect complementarity," said Ingenico Chairman and Chief Executive Philippe Lazare.

Payments firms have become targets for credit card companies and banks seeking to capitalize on a switch from cash transactions to paying by smartphone or other mobile devices.

Ingenico's takeover of Bambora follows a similar move this month by credit card processor Vantiv to buy Worldpay for 7.7 billion pounds ($10 billion).

Earlier this month French payments company Worldline said it had agreed to buy Swedish peer Digital River World Payments.

Ingenico, which also reported higher first-half profits and sales on Thursday, expected the Bambora takeover to boost its earnings per share by around 5 percent by 2018 and said it hoped to close the deal by the end of 2017.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Greg Mahlich

