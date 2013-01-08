FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America's EMEA prime broking head leaving bank: sources
#Business News
January 8, 2013

Bank of America's EMEA prime broking head leaving bank: sources

Laurence Fletcher

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Charlotte Burkeman, the EMEA head of prime brokerage at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), is leaving the firm, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

London-based Burkeman, 34, was a former prime brokerage executive at UBS and a former associate at Goldman Sachs and is considered one of the industry’s young rising stars.

One of the sources, who is close to the bank, told Reuters that she is leaving for personal reasons.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.

Prime brokers provide services such as stock lending and finance to hedge funds. The sector has come under pressure in recent years as funds have taken smaller-sized bets.

Reporting by Laurence Fletcher; editing by Sinead Cruise

