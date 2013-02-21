FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BofA hires Slowey as EMEA prime broking head: memo
February 21, 2013 / 11:34 AM / in 5 years

BofA hires Slowey as EMEA prime broking head: memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Bank of America Merrill Lynch sign is seen on a building that houses its offices in Singapore May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) has hired Martina Slowey as its EMEA head of prime brokerage, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Slowey replaces Charlotte Burkeman, who is considered one of the industry’s young rising stars and whose departure was revealed by Reuters last month.

A source close to the bank confirmed the appointment.

Slowey was chief operating officer at hedge fund Edoma Partners, which in November announced plans to close, and previously worked as European head of prime brokerage at UBS. She will join the bank at the end of March, the memo said.

Reporting by Laurence Fletcher

