FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Citigroup Mexico unit Banamex names new chairman
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 20, 2016 / 7:34 PM / a year ago

Citigroup Mexico unit Banamex names new chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman walks past a logo of Banamex Bank in Mexico City April 24, 2015.Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Citigroup's (C.N) Mexico unit on Wednesday said that Valentin Diez Morodo will take over as the non-executive chairman of Grupo Financiero Banamex.

Long-time board member Diez Morodo will take over as of Nov. 15, replacing Manuel Medina Mora, who last year also stepped down as Citi's head of global consumer banking.

Medina Mora was chairman of Banamex in recent years as the institution suffered through a string of problems including bad loans from fraud and a rogue trading scandal.

The unit has been mentioned as a possible spin-off candidate to boost returns, but Citi reaffirmed its commitment to Banamex earlier in July.

Diez Morodo was a board member of brewer Grupo Modelo when it was bought in 2012 by Anheuser Busch InBev (ABI.BR).

Enrique Luis Castillo will also take over as non executive chairman of the banking unit Banamex. Castillo, who previously served as the head of the Mexico's banking association ABM, joined the board in April.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez, Christine Murray and Natalie Schachar; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.