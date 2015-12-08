FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Monte Paschi suspended from trading after sharp drop
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 8, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Shares in Monte Paschi suspended from trading after sharp drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen on the ground in downtown Siena, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) were suspended from trading on Tuesday after hitting a new all-time low, with Italian banking shares hit by a sell-off as an expected wave of consolidation has so far failed to materialize.

By 1356 GMT, the DJ Stoxx index of European banks .SX7P lost 2.4 percent.

With a 5.35 percent drop ahead of the trading suspension, Monte dei Paschi is the worst performer on Italy's blue-chip stock index .FTMIB. Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (EMII.MI) follows with a 3.7 percent drop.

Traders mention concerns about Italian banks as a consolidation process aimed at strengthening a sector weakened by a three-year recession has stalled.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.