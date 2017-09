SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA), Brazil’s No. 2 private-sector bank, agreed to purchase HSBC Holdings Plc’s (HSBA.L) business in the country, according to a securities filing early on Monday.

Bradesco was advised on the deal by its own investment banking unit Bradesco BBI, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd.