Banco do Brasil gets central bank approval for Cielo venture

A man walks in front of a Banco do Brasil branch in downtown Rio de Janeiro December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA), the nation’s largest bank by assets, said on Friday it received approval from the central bank for a joint venture with card payment processor Cielo SA (CIEL3.SA), but it will not be able to book accounting gains from the deal.

In November, Banco do Brasil announced the planned joint venture, valued at 11.6 billion reais ($4.3 billion), to run its card business with Cielo. The bank estimated at the time that the deal would add around 3.2 billion reais to its bottom line.

However, in approving the deal, Brazil’s central bank said there should be no accounting impact from the intangible assets involved in the operation.

Banco do Brasil said in its release on Friday that the central bank’s ruling had nullified its estimated earnings boost.

Banco do Brasil shares fell 5.1 percent in Sao Paulo trading, compared with the 2.9 percent drop registered by the benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP.

($1 = 2.69 Brazilian reais)