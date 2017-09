The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

MILAN (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Blackrock (BLK.N) has lowered its stake in Italian cooperative bank Banco Popolare BAPO.MI, according to a regulatory filing on Friday which showed a holding of 4.91 percent as of Nov. 21.

The filing by market regulator Consob said BlackRock owned 6.85 percent of Banco Popolare as of March 31.