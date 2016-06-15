FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small investors take up 30 pct of Banco Popolare's new shares: CEO
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 15, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Small investors take up 30 pct of Banco Popolare's new shares: CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Retail investors have taken up so far around one third of Banco Popolare’s BAPO.MI 1 billion euro ($1 billion) share issue, which the bank’s CEO said had surpassed his expectations.

The share issue is part of a plan to merge with rival Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI to create Italy’s third-largest bank.

The offer runs until June 22.

A successful capital raising at Banco Popolare, currently Italy’s fourth-biggest bank, would follow failure last month by fellow regional lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza to attract demand for its 1.5 billion euro initial public offering.

“The response from retail investors has been very good ... even above our expectations,” Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti said on Wednesday.

Separately, a source close to Banco Popolare’s shareholder Fondazione Cariverona said on Wednesday the not-for-profit banking foundation planned to buy into the cash call to keep its 0.5 percent stake unchanged.

Italy has suffered through a three-year recession and a string of bank crises has wiped out the savings of thousands of ordinary Italians that had invested in local lenders.

Banca Popolare di Vicenza had to be rescued by crisis fund Atlante, which also looks set to take over Veneto Banca as it seeks to raise 1 billion euro in an initial share offering. Both banks had to plug capital shortfalls to stave off the risk of being wound down.

A source close to Veneto Banca said on Tuesday that current shareholders in Veneto Banca, for the most part retail investors, had taken up only around 1 percent of the offer in the first five days.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Paola Arosio, writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.