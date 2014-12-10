FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander says not considering buyout of U.S. auto finance unit
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 10, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

Santander says not considering buyout of U.S. auto finance unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Clouds are reflected onto a Banco Santander branch in Tomares, near Seville September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander (SAN.MC) said it was not considering buying out the 28 percent of its U.S. auto finance business that is currently listed on the stock market after Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday the Spanish bank was mulling such a move.

“Regarding a news report published today that Banco Santander is considering a possible offer to acquire the publicly traded shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Banco Santander announced that it is not considering this option,” the bank said in a short emailed statement.

The stake in Dallas-based Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, which is 60-percent owned by Santander, was worth about $1.8 billion as of Monday.

Shares in Santander Consumer (SC.N) closed up 1.7 percent on Tuesday at $18.61 a share after they rose more than 13 percent during the day. The unit was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in January in an offering priced at $24 per share.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer and James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.