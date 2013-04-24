FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BPI profit up 3 percent on bonds, interest income drops
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 24, 2013 / 8:28 PM / in 4 years

BPI profit up 3 percent on bonds, interest income drops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Banco BPI Chief Executive Fernando Ulrich (R) speaks with a journalist at the end of a news conference during which the bank's results from last year were released in Lisbon February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - Banco BPI (BBPI.LS), Portugal’s third-largest listed lender, posted on Wednesday a 3 percent rise in first-quarter net profit mostly thanks to capital gains from sales of government bonds, while net interest income fell.

The net profit of 40.5 million euros ($52.6 million) fell short of an average analysts’ forecast of 46 million euros.

Net interest income fell nearly 7 percent to 116 million euros, compared to 145 million euros predicted by analysts, to a large extent due to interest paid on over 1 billion euros in recapitalization loans from the government.

Portugal’s 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout earmarked 12 billion euros for banks, of which about 6 billion euros have been used.

BPI said it decided to make an early repayment to the state of a further 100 million euros in these loans after paying back 200 million last month. It still owes the state 900 million euros.

BPI said it made a capital gain of 129 million euros from sales of government bonds bought last year, aided by a sharp improvement in investor sentiment over the euro zone debt crisis.

Net profit at its overseas unit, mainly in Angola, dipped 1 percent from a year earlier to 19.3 million euros.

The bank’s shares had closed 1.74 percent higher at 1.055 euros before the results were announced. ($1 = 0.7695 euros)

Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.