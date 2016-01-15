Banco Popolare CEO says merger talks with Pop Milano at advanced stage

MILAN (Reuters) - Merger talks between Italian cooperative banks Banco Popolare BAPO.MI and Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI are at an advanced stage, Banco Popolare’s CEO told Reuters, adding he was confident the two could reach a deal.

“We are not there yet but I am confident we can get there,” Pier Francesco Saviotti said on Friday.

“We are at a good point but we still need time,” he said.

Sources close to the matter told Reuters earlier this week that the two banks were aiming to agree on a merger by early March. If successful, it would be the first merger since a government reform of large cooperative lenders last year to encourage consolidation and strengthen Italy’s fragmented banking system.

However, UBI (UBI.MI) is also interested in Popolare di Milano and is seeking to trump Banco Popolare’s offer.