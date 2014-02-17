Italy's Banco Popolare to sell RCS stake through put option

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Banco Popolare BAPO.MI said on Monday it would exercise a put option to sell its whole stake in RCS MediaGroup (RCSM.MI), publisher of Italy’s best-known newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The transfer of shares, equivalent to 0.91 percent of RCS, and the price settlement are worth 113.9 million euros ($156 million), Banco Popolare said in a statement.

Large shareholders in RCS, including investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) have been selling their stakes in the publisher.

Carmaker Fiat FIA.MI is now the top investor in the publisher with a stake of around 20.5 percent.