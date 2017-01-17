MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.

Davis, who served as CEO of U.S. Bancorp for a decade, will continue as executive chairman of the board, the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company said.

As part of U.S. Bancorp's succession plan, Cecere was named COO in January 2015 and president in January 2016. He has been with the company since 1985. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)