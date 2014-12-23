MOVES-U.S.Bank hires Ena Licina as vice president

Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Bank Wealth Management, the wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp, said it hired Ena Licina as vice president, trust relationship manager, for its Private Client Reserve in Las Vegas.

Prior to this, Licina worked as a trust officer with Wells Fargo Wealth Management, U.S Bank said in a statement.

The bank’s Private Client Reserve provides wealth management services to individuals and families with a net worth of $3 million or more. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)