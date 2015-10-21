FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-US Bank names Anthony Gillaizeau wealth management consultant
#Market News
October 21, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-US Bank names Anthony Gillaizeau wealth management consultant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Bank Wealth Management, part of U.S. Bancorp, said Anthony Gillaizeau has been named wealth management consultant for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in San Francisco.

Gillaizeau previously served as a senior loan officer with Wells Fargo & Co, and director of finance and acquisitions with Wireless Capital Partners.

The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank provides wealth management services to individuals and families with a net worth of $3 million or more. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
