FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Gordon Boerner joins US Bancorp unit as regional banking manager
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Gordon Boerner joins US Bancorp unit as regional banking manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Wealth manager U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, appointed Gordon Boerner regional banking manager, West region, for its Private Client Reserve.

Boerner will lead the region’s team of private bankers for the Reserve from California to Colorado.

He previously served as private banking managing director for the Reserve team in San Diego.

The Private Client Reserve provides wealth management services to individuals and families with $3 million or more in net worth.

Boerner began his career in the banking and financial services industry in 1978, the company said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.