MOVES-U.S. Bancorp unit names Gregory Block as private banker
#Market News
December 15, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp unit names Gregory Block as private banker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, appointed Gregory Block as a private banker in Milwaukee to provide specialized lending services.

He will also oversee the day-to-day management of financial activities for high-net-worth clients.

Block has more than 12 years of banking and financial services experience, the company said.

Most recently, Block worked as vice president of Park Bank’s commercial banking division. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
