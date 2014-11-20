FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-MOVES-Heather Gross joins U.S. Bank Wealth Management
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 20, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Heather Gross joins U.S. Bank Wealth Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects ticker symbol to “USB.N” from “UBS.N”)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Bank Wealth Management, the wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp, named Heather Gross as trust relationship manager for its Private Client Reserve in Sacramento.

Prior to joining the firm, Gross worked as an estate planning and trust administration attorney for Legacy Law Group in Sacramento.

In her new role, Gross provides personalized service and day-to-day management of trusts and estates to individuals and families, corporations and non-profit organizations. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.