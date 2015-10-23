FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-US Bancorp's wealth unit names Campbell Reynolds as private banker
October 23, 2015

MOVES-US Bancorp's wealth unit names Campbell Reynolds as private banker

Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Bank Wealth Management, part of U.S. Bancorp, appointed Campbell Reynolds as private banker for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in Las Vegas.

Reynolds was previously a commercial/private banking relationship manager at Northern Trust Company in Sarasota, Florida.

The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank provides wealth management services to individuals and families with a net worth of $3 million or more. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

