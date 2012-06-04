Spain banks need 40 billion euros more capital: Botín

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Banks in Spain are in need of about 40 billion euros ($50 billion) in additional capital, Emilio Botín, chairman of the nation’s biggest bank, Banco Santander, told Reuters on Monday.

Botín, whose family is also Santander’s largest shareholder, said that “there is no financial crisis in Spain,” adding that just a few banks are in need of financial support. Botín spoke in Brasilia during an official visit.