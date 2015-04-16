Bang & Olufsen's third-quarter sales jump, loss shrinks

A name of Bang & Olufsen is pictured on a device in a shop in Warsaw, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish luxury stereo and TV maker Bang & Olufsen (BO.CO) posted a 19 percent rise in third-quarter revenues on Thursday, driven by product launches, but still recorded a loss for the period, which included the key Christmas holiday season.

Revenues for the December-February period rose to 800 million Danish crowns ($115 million), while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) showed a loss of 10 million crowns, compared to a negative 28 million crowns the year before.

The main growth catalyst in the quarter was the 75 inch BeoVision Avant television, launched in January, which retails at about 11,600 pounds ($17,212), the company said.

B&O shares rose by 5.4 percent in early trade but later eased back to trade 0.8 percent higher for the day at 0932 GMT (5.32 a.m. ET).

The company has sought a new strategy after posting pretax losses in three of the last five years, and on March 31 its shares jumped 40 percent after announcing a sale of its automotive division to Harman International Industries HAR.N.

“The recent initiatives, especially the deal with Harman might have bought Bang & Olufsen enough time to create the needed turnaround,” Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft told Reuters.

He said the current product portfolio might be the company’s strongest in years, but added that irregularities on the company’s production lines seemed to have prevented the firm from reporting a positive bottom line.

“I think confidence in the company is slightly sneaking back into the investors’ minds after the recent deals, and even though the turnaround has not yet arrived, the company has taken some steps in the right direction,” Lontoft said.

In early March B&O cut 125 jobs as a part of a plan to reduce annual costs by 100 million crowns.

“We will continue to focus our efforts on creating new, exciting products, expanding the distribution channels and creating a profitable and sustainable company,” Chief Executive Tue Mantoni said in a statement.

The group kept its full-year 2014/2015 guidance from March 12 unchanged, and said still expects a negative 230-260 million Danish crowns full-year EBIT for the fiscal year ending May 31.