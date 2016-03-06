FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2016 / 5:46 AM / a year ago

Bangladesh February exports rise 13.6 percent as garment sales surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports rose 13.6 percent in February from a year earlier to $2.85 billion, boosted by stronger sales of garments, official data showed on Sunday.

Exports for July to February, the first eight months of the country’s 2015-16 financial year, rose 8.9 percent from a year earlier to $22.12 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totaled $18.13 billion in July-February, up 9.5 percent from a year earlier.

Garments are a key foreign-exchange earner for the South Asian nation, whose low wages and trade deals with Western markets have helped make it the world’s second-largest apparel exporter after China.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill

