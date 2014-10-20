Bangkok Airways's $401 million IPO almost two times oversubscribed: underwriter

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A $401 million initial public offering (IPO) of Thai full-service carrier Bangkok Airways PCL was almost two times oversubscribed by institutional investors, underwriter Bualuang Securities said on Monday.

Bangkok Airways, which describes itself as a boutique airline, is raising 13 billion baht ($401 million) by offering the public 520 million new shares, or a 24.8 percent stake, making it Thailand’s largest IPO so far this year.

Bualuang Securities President Pichet Sithi-Amnuai also confirmed a Reuters report from Saturday stating the airline had priced the IPO at 25 baht a share, the middle of an indicative range of 23 to 27 baht.

The IPO came at a time of decline in Thailand’s stock market and weakness in its tourism sector, prompting the airline to set the IPO price in the middle of the range to attract investors, people familiar with the deal said.

The benchmark stock index hit a more than two-month low on Friday largely because of concern about the health of global economy, analysts said. The index rebounded 0.5 percent on Monday, in line with regional markets.

Thailand’s tourism industry is only slowly recovering from the impact of months of political unrest. The country is still under martial law following a military coup on May 22, likely making many tourists think twice about visiting, analysts said.

However, the airline said in a statement on Monday it received strong interest from retail investors with shares oversubscribed by more than 1.5 times.

“It’s the right timing for the IPO because the aviation sector is expected to benefit from the drop in global oil prices ahead of the peak season for the tourism industry,” Bualuang’s Pichet told reporters.

Of the 520 million shares on sale, 320 million were offered to domestic investors and the rest to foreign investors, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bangkok Airways, which also owns and operates three airports in Thailand - including the one at tourist resort Samui - plans to spend the proceeds of the IPO on expanding its fleet, buying engines and spare parts and renovating aircraft hangers at Samui and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airports.

The airline expects the shares to begin trading on the Thai bourse on Nov. 3.

Bangkok Airways competes with national carrier Thai Airways International PCL and a host of budget carriers including Nok Airlines PCL and Thai AirAsia, a unit of Asia Aviation PCL.