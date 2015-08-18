FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small explosive thrown from bridge over river in Bangkok
#World News
August 18, 2015 / 7:54 AM / 2 years ago

Small explosive thrown from bridge over river in Bangkok

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A man threw a small explosive from a bridge in central Bangkok on Tuesday, police said, but it caused no injuries, a day after a bomb at a city shrine killed 22 people, including nine foreigners.

The unidentified man threw the explosive near a busy pier on the city’s Chao Phraya river and it landed in a canal, said Colonel Natakit Siriwongtawan, deputy police chief of Klongsan district.

“If it did not fall in the water then it certainly would have caused injuries,” he said.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Robert Birsel

