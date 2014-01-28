Shots fired at Thai army facility where PM in meeting

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Shots were fired at a Thai army facility on Tuesday where Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra was holding meetings and two people were hurt, said Chumpol Jumsai, an anti-government protest leader who was at the facility in north Bangkok.

“Someone fired shots. One protester was hurt and the man who fired the shots was hurt, too. They have been sent to different hospitals,” Chumpol told Reuters.

Yingluck was meeting members of the country’s Election Commission on Tuesday to discuss plans for a general election on February 2. The commission wants a delay, saying the country is too unstable to hold an election.