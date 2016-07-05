Bangladesh police say may have killed hostage by mistake in cafe siege

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladeshi police said on Tuesday security forces may have shot dead a hostage by mistake during a siege of a Dhaka cafe on the weekend, believing he was one of the attackers.

Saiful Islam, a senior police official in Dhaka, said Saiful Islam Chowkidar, a pizza maker at the Holey Artisan restaurant, was among six men who were killed by the police on Saturday when officers stormed the eatery to end a 12-hour siege.