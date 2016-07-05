FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bangladesh police say may have killed hostage by mistake in cafe siege
July 5, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Bangladesh police say may have killed hostage by mistake in cafe siege

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladeshi police said on Tuesday security forces may have shot dead a hostage by mistake during a siege of a Dhaka cafe on the weekend, believing he was one of the attackers.

Saiful Islam, a senior police official in Dhaka, said Saiful Islam Chowkidar, a pizza maker at the Holey Artisan restaurant, was among six men who were killed by the police on Saturday when officers stormed the eatery to end a 12-hour siege.

Reporting by Rupam Jain and Ruma Paul; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
