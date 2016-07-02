FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State posts photos it says are of foreigners killed in Dhaka attack
#World News
July 2, 2016 / 1:06 AM / a year ago

Islamic State posts photos it says are of foreigners killed in Dhaka attack

A security personnel checks vehicles after gunmen stormed the Holey Artisan restaurant and took hostages, in the Gulshan area of Dhaka, Bangladesh July 2, 2016.Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State posted photos on Saturday it claimed to be of foreigners killed in an attack on a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where gunmen were holding hostages as police laid siege to the building, news agency Amaq said.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack and said 24 people were killed. Bangladesh police have said two police officers were killed and at least 20 people wounded.

The group claims to still be holding a number of hostages inside the cafe.

Italian and Indian nationals are among the hostages, said a duty officer at the Rapid Action Battalion's (RAB) control room.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
