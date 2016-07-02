FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
At least one foreigner escapes from besieged Dhaka restaurant: Bangladesh police
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
July 2, 2016 / 2:54 AM / a year ago

At least one foreigner escapes from besieged Dhaka restaurant: Bangladesh police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - One foreigner, probably Japanese, escaped from a restaurant in the Bangladeshi capital on Saturday after police stormed the building to free 20 people trapped inside by gunmen, a police official said.

Local TV channels said at least 10 people, including two foreigners, had been rescued from the cafe, which gunmen attacked late on Friday. This could not immediately be confirmed.

Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, a deputy director at the Rapid Action Battalion force, told Reuters the foreigner escaped after more than 100 commandos launched an operation to secure the upmarket cafe in Dhaka.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Ruma Paul; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Nick Macfie

