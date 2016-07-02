Nine Italians confirmed dead in Dhaka attack, one missing: government

MILAN (Reuters) - Nine Italians were killed in Friday's attack by Islamist militants in the Bangladeshi capital, with another Italian still unaccounted for, Italy's foreign minister said on Saturday.

The militants killed 20 people, most of them foreigners, inside an upmarket restaurant in Dhaka before security forces stormed the building and ended a 12-hour standoff on Saturday.

"We have identified nine (Italians) killed, there is another person who is missing and could be hiding himself or could be among wounded people ... we are looking for him," Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni told reporters.