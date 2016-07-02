FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italians among those killed in Dhaka attack: Italian government source
July 2, 2016 / 8:49 AM / a year ago

Italians among those killed in Dhaka attack: Italian government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - An unknown number of Italians were among hostages who were killed after suspected Islamist militants attacked an upmarket cafe in the Bangladeshi capital on Friday night, a source at Italy's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The gunmen, shouting "Allahu Akbar", attacked the Dhaka cafe and killed 20 people inside before police stormed the building on Saturday and rescued 13 hostages, Bangladesh officials said.

Seven Italians were in the cafe when the attack started, including several working in Bangladesh in the garment industry, Italian media have reported.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
